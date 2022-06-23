A Teenager Asked Adults For Grocery Shopping Tips!

A 19-year-old who just moved into her first place asked real adults on Reddit for grocery shopping tips. Here are a few people came up with.

1. Use a list, and don’t go down every aisle. It cuts down on impulse purchases. And don’t go to the store hungry, or you’ll buy EVERYTHING.

2. Pick a protein like chicken or pork, and make it at the start of the week. It’s easier than making the main course every night. Then just vary the sides and veggies.

3. Make sure you have a rewards card. It can easily save you 20 or 30 bucks a trip.

4. The expensive brand-name stuff tends to be at eye level, and generic brands are on lower shelves. Sometimes, generic is just as good.

5. Plan out your meals for the week. It saves you money, and you waste less food.



6. A separate trip to Trader Joe’s is worth it. They’ve got a lot of pre-made things and frozen stuff you can base a meal around.

7. If your veggies sit and rot half the time, there’s no shame in buying frozen. Some stuff is better fresh though. Like, you can’t use frozen spinach in salads.

8. Check the “price per ounce” label below each product. It’s how you find the cheapest version of things.