A THIRD OF US WOULD LEAVE OUR JOB FOR THE SAME PAY SOMEWHERE ELSE

Are you loyal to the company you work for? Or would you jump ship as soon as you got the chance? A new poll found a third of us would leave our job if someone else was willing to pay us the SAME AMOUNT we’re making now. No raise is required.

Almost half of us would leave for as little as a 5% bump in pay, and two-thirds would bounce for a 10% pay bump. So, most of us aren’t THAT loyal.

It was part of a survey that looked into what makes us feel valued at work. 81% overall said they’d be more motivated if they felt appreciated more often.

It found the “most meaningful forms of appreciation” are, “personalized forms of gratitude”, and getting a raise is second.

Other meaningful forms of appreciation at work include promotions, bonuses, extra paid time off, a one-on-one conversation with your boss, and awards like “Employee of the Month.”