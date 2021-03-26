A TV Movie Is Coming About Harry And Meghan’s Departure From The Royal Family

The story is quite dramatic, so it was only a matter of time before a movie was made.

Lifetime is said to be developing a project focused on the couple. The working title for the firm is ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.’

Lifetime network has already made two other films about the royal couple. This upcoming film will focus more on Meghan and her recent interview with Oprah.

The movie will be out later this year.