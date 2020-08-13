Listen Live

A VIRAL New TikTok Food Trend! A Bit Of History In This One!

It's Gluten Free and Keto friendly!

By Host Blogs, Josh, Kool Eats

There’s a new trending VIRAL food all due to TikTok.

A classic 1970’s bread recipe has become all the rage on the food-side of the platform. It’s probably because it looks like cotton candy, tastes great, and also doesn’t require a lot of ingredients.

Check it out! It’s cloud bread:

@abimhncloud bread!!! dope recipe from @linqanaaa ##cloudbread ##MyBFF ##foryou ##fyp ##bakingrecipe ##homemade ##homechef ##clouds ##avatar ##cake ##meringue

♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre


Honestly it looks gorgeous and I’m very tempted to make it! Will you give it  a try? Have ya made it before?

