A VIRAL New TikTok Food Trend! A Bit Of History In This One!
It's Gluten Free and Keto friendly!
There’s a new trending VIRAL food all due to TikTok.
A classic 1970’s bread recipe has become all the rage on the food-side of the platform. It’s probably because it looks like cotton candy, tastes great, and also doesn’t require a lot of ingredients.
Check it out! It’s cloud bread:
@abimhncloud bread!!! dope recipe from @linqanaaa ##cloudbread ##MyBFF ##foryou ##fyp ##bakingrecipe ##homemade ##homechef ##clouds ##avatar ##cake ##meringue
View this post on Instagram
looks like cotton candy tastes like heaven you should definitely try making this cloud bread at least once in you life🤤 . . . . . . . #cottoncandy #pink #cloudbread #love #foodstyling #foodphotography #foodinspo #igdaily #postoftheday #bread #sprinkles #cake #sweettooth #sweet
Honestly it looks gorgeous and I’m very tempted to make it! Will you give it a try? Have ya made it before?