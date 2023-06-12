A WOMAN GOT LAID OFF AND PLAYED AN AMUSING PRANK ON HER OFFICE
Amazing!
This is one way to make sure your employer feels your absence after they let you go. A 25-year-old sales and marketing professional named Marchie is going viral on TikTok for a recent prank she pulled on her office after being laid off.
She printed out a TON of images of herself, and there were speech bubbles where she’d be saying various things. She stuck them EVERYWHERE in the office to show that she’d “never actually leave.”
The best part is that she numbered them, and she skipped some numbers, so they’d never think that they’d found all of them.
She also shared an image that a former co-worker sent her, of them collecting the photos they’d found up on a whiteboard.