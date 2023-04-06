Have You Ever ‘Rage Applied’ For Other Jobs?

First, we had quiet quitting, then it was rage quitting and now ‘rage applying’ is the new thing…

And chances are, you’ve done it!

According to a new poll, 67 percent of Canadian professionals have rage applied in 2023, meaning they’ve applied for another job while already employed because they’re unhappy with their work situation.

The new poll found that over half of those surveyed claim a toxic workplace as their main motivation to seek new employment.

Also, 23 percent of employees blamed a bad work-life balance, and 17 percent pointed to an unmanageable workload as a reason for wanting to leave their current position.

According to an expert, the number one thing workplaces can do to combat toxic work environments is to spend more time training their managers.