Gen Z Says That They Don’t Need To Give Two Weeks’ Notice When Quitting A Job!

The idea of giving two weeks’ notice when leaving a job is the latest workplace norm to be torn down by Generation Z, like having drinks after work and using the thumbs-up emoji before it.

On TikTok, the hashtag #NoTwoWeekNotice has over 122,000 views.

A study last January from brokerage Clever Real Estate surveyed 1,000 Americans who’d quit their jobs amid the Great Resignation movement.

It found that almost half of the respondents offered their employers one week’s notice or less, while 1 in 4 workers gave no notice at all before leaving.

A 25-year-old from California told his fellow TikTokers he left a job as a waiter in April 2020 and has since become a full-time lifestyle content creator. He says,

“Putting in the two-week notice in a toxic work environment, where you’re being overworked, underpaid or disrespected in any way, only leaves you vulnerable to more gaslighting and mistreatment from your boss for another two weeks.”

On TikTok, he scored over 14.3 million views with a video extolling the virtues of giving no notice.