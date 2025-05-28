Accio New Era! The New Harry, Ron & Hermione Have Been Cast — And Potterheads Everywhere Are Buzzing

Okay fellow witches, wizards, and Muggle-borns—get ready to scream into your butterbeer because the new Harry Potter series on HBO just dropped some MAJOR news. After sifting through over 32,000 auditions (can you even imagine?!), we finally have our new trio stepping into the legendary shoes of Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Welcome to the wizarding world, Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout!

These three fresh faces are officially the next generation of Hogwarts heroes, taking on roles made iconic by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

The show’s creative dream team—Succession’s Francesca Gardiner as showrunner and Mark Mylod directing—made the announcement, and honestly, it sounds like they went all out with the casting process. Shoutout to casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, who clearly had a monumental task. I mean, tens of thousands of kids auditioned. That’s a lot of hopeful Hogwarts letters.

Francesca and Mark said:

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.”

YES. BRING ON THE MAGIC.

And it doesn’t stop there. We’ve also got some of the adult cast confirmed—and it’s wild in the best way:

John Lithgow as Dumbledore (honestly, curious to see this take!)

as (honestly, curious to see this take!) Nick Frost as Hagrid (perfectly chaotic, I love it)

as (perfectly chaotic, I love it) Janet McTeer as McGonagall (she’s gonna SLAY those stern stares)

as (she’s gonna SLAY those stern stares) Paapa Essiedu as Snape (brilliant casting—get ready for some layered darkness)

as (brilliant casting—get ready for some layered darkness) Luke Thallon as Quirrell

as Paul Whitehouse as Filch (yep, the same actor who played Sir Cadogan in the original films—hello full-circle moment)

I love that they’re bringing back a little link to the OG series while giving this new one room to shine.

Now, let’s talk about the structure of the show. Each season will cover one book—yes, one full season per novel. That means all the little details we begged the movies to include might finally make the cut.

The series is being described as “authentic to the original books” while welcoming a new audience—and honestly, I’m here for it. I’ll always adore the films (hello, lifelong movie marathon tradition), but the thought of diving even deeper into the wizarding world? Say less.

Production kicks off this summer.