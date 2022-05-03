According to Johnny Depp’s Agent, He Lost Payday for ‘Pirates’ After Amber’s Op-ed

During the Depp vs Heard trial this week, it was Johnny’s agent who took the stand. His agent claims that Amber Heard’s 2018 op-ed about being a survivor of domestic abuse was “catastrophic” to the actor’s movie career.

Depp’s talent agent Jack Whigham outlined the ways Heard’s opinion piece for The Washington Post destroyed the actor’s reputation and led to the cancellation of the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie in which Depp would have been paid $22.5 million for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, according to the agent.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million claiming that Heard’s op-ed, while not naming him, irreparably damaged his career.

Depp’s agent said the actor had a verbal deal in place for Pirates 6, but that in 2019 producers opted to go in a “different direction.” It was later announced that actress Margot Robbie would lead an all-female reboot.

Back in 2016 when the couple divorced, Amber alleged she was abused.