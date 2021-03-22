Ace Ventura 3 Is In The Works!

A third Ace Ventura movie is happening! It’s official.

Morgan Creek (the company behind the first two movies) has revealed that it is working on a new movie in the franchise.

The third movie is in the works for Amazon and will be written by the same people who wrote Sonic the Hedgehog!

The beloved 90s franchise saw Jim Carrey star in the leading role of Ace Ventura – the ultimate pet detective and it looks like Carrey could be pulling out those iconic Hawaiian shirts once more.

It was 27 years ago that we saw the first movie!