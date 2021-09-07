Actor Micheal K. Williams Found Dead In New York Apartment

According to local law enforcement, after not showing up at an event on Saturday, Williams’s nephew went to his luxury apartment only to find his uncle face-down and unresponsive.

Reports suggest that heroin was found on the kitchen table, Williams was just 54.

Recently, Micheal K. Williams had signed on to play boxing trainer Doc Broadus in a new George Forman biopic.

He made his debut as the Shirtless Man in Madonna’s Secret video. His first film was 1996’s Bullet, in which he starred alongside mentor Tupac Shakur.