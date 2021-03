She was 80-years-old and was an award-winning stage and screen actor.

According to reports, Walter died in her sleep at her home in New York City on Wednesday.

Walter’s film credits include Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut, Play Misty for Me, The Flamingo Kid, and Slums of Beverly Hills, but she’ll best be remembered for her role as Lucille Bluth in cult TV hit Arrested Development.