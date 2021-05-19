Adam Levine Returning To The Voice!

He was a coach for the first sixteen seasons of The Voice and is now ready to make his glorious return to the show, for one night only at least.

As Billboard reports he’s set to come back to the show for a special performance with Maroon 5. Levine and his bandmates will perform their hit single “Beautiful Mistakes” off their upcoming album Jordi.

Levine’s highly-anticipated return will take place during the season finale set to take place Tuesday, May 25 at 8 PM ET on NBC.