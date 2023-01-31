Listen Live

Adam Levine Welcomes Baby #3 With Behati Prinsloo

And then there were three!

By Dirt/Divas

The Maroon 5 frontman and his wife, former Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, have reportedly welcomed their third child together.

According to PEOPLE, the happy couple recently welcomed their new bundle of joy who joins sisters Gio (4) and Dusty (6).

Adam Levine Allegedly Cheats And Twitter REACTS!

Levine and Prinsloo wed in Mexico in July 2014 after a year of dating. According to a statement from Prinsloo to PEOPLE, the pair have been focused on “being the best parents possible” since they began their family just a few years into their marriage.

No official word from Prinsloo or Levine via social media yet on birth announcement.

Related posts

Meghan Trainor Is Expecting a Second Baby!

Cindy Williams ‘Laverne and Shirley’ Star Has Died At the age of 75

Elton John Has The Highest-Grossing Tour Ever!