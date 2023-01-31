Adam Levine Welcomes Baby #3 With Behati Prinsloo

The Maroon 5 frontman and his wife, former Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, have reportedly welcomed their third child together.

According to PEOPLE, the happy couple recently welcomed their new bundle of joy who joins sisters Gio (4) and Dusty (6).

Levine and Prinsloo wed in Mexico in July 2014 after a year of dating. According to a statement from Prinsloo to PEOPLE, the pair have been focused on “being the best parents possible” since they began their family just a few years into their marriage.

No official word from Prinsloo or Levine via social media yet on birth announcement.