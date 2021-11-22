Adele Gets Spotify To Take ‘Shuffle’ Option Off All Album Pages
Adele has spoken. Spotify has listened.
What has been requested by many recording artists is finally happening thanks to Adele. She has asked Spotify to take the shuffle option off all their album pages to allow the albums to run how the artists making the music intended it to run.
Adele tweeted “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason.” “Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”
The streaming service replied “anything for you”.
The spokesperson said Spotify users could still choose to shuffle an album, but the system would default to playing tracks in the order the artist chose.