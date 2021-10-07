The Week of Adele continues! After announcing this week that she’ll be releasing a new song on October 15th, Adele has shared her Vogue cover story.

Adele spoke to Vogue’s Abby Aguirre, inviting Aguirre to her gym for a work-out. She reveals that working out and getting fit was part of the way she survived what she calls her Year of Anxiety, which started in the summer of 2017.

Saturn and Mountains

After her Year of Anxiety, Adele says she hit her “Saturn return” which is an astrological term. “Saturn return” refers to the fact that it takes Saturn approximately 29.5 years to complete its full orbit around the sun. People who believe that the movement of heavenly bodies affect their lives say that everyone experiences their first Saturn return between the ages of about 27 and 30. Those can be years of upheaval like break-ups, switching careers, moving, etc.

Adele, who is 33, says that she doesn’t blame her Saturn return on the breakup of her marriage but “that was one result of it.” She tells Vogue “I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me. I’ve been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since.”

The incredible vocalist has a Saturn tattoo on her left wrist and a mountain tattoo on her right wrist. She says she feels she got to the top of the metaphorical mountain in 2019.

New Album

In the interview Adele opens up about her divorce, her relationship with her son and more. It was a conversation with her son that spurred her to start writing her new album. Adele says that she didn’t realize she was writing a divorce album but “It was more me divorcing myself”. The album is about explaining things to her son. “Something for him to listen to when he’s older,” she says.

Read the full interview HERE. Adele talks about why she loves Beyonce , what it was like to become famous just Amy Winehouse died and more.