Adele Is About To Release the “I Drink Wine” Video!

When Adele released her album “30” almost a year ago, I quickly downloaded the record and listened to the entire thing while walking my dog, Jesse! While the album is great, the one track that quickly became my favourite was “I Drink Wine.”

With lyrics like this:

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

So we can love each other for free

Everybody wants something

You just want me…

How could this not be a fan favourite?

So let’s pop the corks because Adele took to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 25) to reveal that her music video for “I Drink Wine” will be arriving on Wednesday.

The I Drink Wine video was the first one I shot for this album. And it’s finally coming out tomorrow!! I’m excited for you to see it and I can’t wait to see some of you tonight! pic.twitter.com/6QpBDweAQk — Adele (@Adele) October 25, 2022

“The I Drink Wine video was the first one I shot for this album. And it’s finally coming out tomorrow!!” she tweeted. “I’m excited for you to see it and I can’t wait to see some of you tonight!”