Adele May Be Headed To Vegas

It was back in January that Adele cancelled her residency in Las Vegas but is now planning to perform in Sin City at the end of the year, according to reports!

“An announcement is coming in the next few weeks. Management has asked for a celebration to promote her return.”

Adele originally planned to perform at Caesars Palace in Vegas, but her shows could now take place at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theatre, which has a larger capacity.

Earlier this year, a source claimed Adele “will do everything she can” to reschedule her Las Vegas residency as soon as possible.