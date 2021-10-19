‘ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY’ SPECIAL WITH OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW TO AIR ON CBS

Adele confirmed on Twitter she will perform and give an exclusive interview to Oprah Winfrey in a new CBS special, titled “Adele One Night Only’. The special, which will be filmed in Los Angeles, will air Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Adele will perform some of her chart-topping hits, along with new and never-before-heard songs. In addition, Adele will speak to Winfrey from her rose garden. The singer will discuss her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

Adele One Night Only will air just days before the release of Adele’s fourth studio album, ‘30,’ her first album in six years. Adele just released the first song from the album, “Easy on Me;” the full album drops Nov. 19.