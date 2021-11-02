Adele Released The Track List for ’30’
'I Drink Wine' is already my anthem!
Adele is about to crush the album sales chart for 2021 with the release of ’30,’ and now we have the track list.
It was revealed via Target’ — it includes her first single ‘Easy On Me’ featuring Chris Stapleton this time around. Plus a song called ‘I Drink Wine’ … I don’t know what it sounds like but I like it already.
The new record arrives November 19
Here’s the full list.
1. Strangers by Nature
2. Easy on Me
3. My Little Love
4. Cry Your Heart Out
5. Oh My God
6. Can I Get It
7. I Drink Wine
8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude
9. Woman Like Me
10. Hold On
11. To Be Loved
12. Love Is a Game
Bonus Tracks:
13. Wild Wild West
14. Can’t Be Together
15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)