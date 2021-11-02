Adele Released The Track List for ’30’

Adele is about to crush the album sales chart for 2021 with the release of ’30,’ and now we have the track list.

It was revealed via Target’ — it includes her first single ‘Easy On Me’ featuring Chris Stapleton this time around. Plus a song called ‘I Drink Wine’ … I don’t know what it sounds like but I like it already.

The new record arrives November 19

Here’s the full list.

1. Strangers by Nature

2. Easy on Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game

Bonus Tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can’t Be Together

15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)