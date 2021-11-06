KOOL VIRAL: Adele Shares Never Seen Footage For “Easy On Me”

Apparently shooting a music video with Adele, is a BUNCH of fun.

The “Hello” singer dropped the bloopers for her recent single “Easy On Me” music video.

There’s mess ups galore, cussing, wind blowing in the wrong direction, and all in all, it’s hilarious.

Check it out below:

Adele even posted the video on her IG, saying it’s “all just smoke and mirrors”:

Who doesn’t love her after seeing this! She’s just a big goofball.