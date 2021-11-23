KOOL VIRAL: Adele’s Heartwarming Moment From A Recent Performance!

Adele has been on a TEAR recently with performances for her new album “30”.

Another taped performance called “An Audience with Adele” was filmed in the U.K earlier this month, and debuted last night!

Tons of stars were there, including Emma Thompson, who asked the singer if there was anyone in her life who “inspired” her.

Adele had only one name to come to mind and the answer? Incredible.

We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion! ❤️ *PS, would totally buy Alan Carr’s version of ‘Make You Feel My Love* 🤣@Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/hlTOOZKt5j — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021

The singer mentioned her favourite English teacher, Ms. McDonald! McDonald got Adele into English literature, and as a result, probably started her lyrical journey.

She said the pair hadn’t seen another for almost 20 years.

UNTIL.

She appeared in the audience and they reunited on stage for a sweet moment!

So adorable.

Adele celebrated the event’s success on twitter last night as well:

Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for eachother, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven ♥️ pic.twitter.com/N1LpkQbeoh — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

Goes to show you, an amazing teacher will ALWAYS motivate a student!