KOOL VIRAL: Adele’s Heartwarming Moment From A Recent Performance!

Teachers and Adele? An unlikely, but amazing combo.

By Josh, Kool Viral, Videos

Adele has been on a TEAR recently with performances for her new album “30”.

Another taped performance called “An Audience with Adele” was filmed in the U.K earlier this month, and debuted last night!

Tons of stars were there, including Emma Thompson, who asked the singer if there was anyone in her life who “inspired” her.

Adele had only one name to come to mind and the answer? Incredible.

The singer mentioned her favourite English teacher, Ms. McDonald! McDonald got Adele into English literature, and as a result, probably started her lyrical journey.

She said the pair hadn’t seen another for almost 20 years.

UNTIL.

She appeared in the audience and they reunited on stage for a sweet moment!

So adorable.

Adele celebrated the event’s success on twitter last night as well:

Goes to show you, an amazing teacher will ALWAYS motivate a student!

