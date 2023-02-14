Adult Ballet Classes Are The Hot New Trend!

Whether it’s curious first-timers looking to raise the barre fitness-wise, or one-time ballerinas looking to step back into pointe shoes for nostalgic purposes, ballet classes for adults are becoming very popular!

The reason for the interest among adults is due in part to Balletcore, a trend that has gone viral on social media thanks to influencers and celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid sporting tights and leg warmers.

According to those who are taking classes, it’s the perfect combination of insanely hard work and strength but also elegance.

Despite all the benefits, however, experts note that there’s a reason the average ballet career doesn’t last forever — repeated movements from some ballet moves, like jumping or pulsing squats, can put serious stress on your joints.

The majority of these overuse injuries involve an ankle, leg, foot or lower back.