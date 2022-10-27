Disney Unveils Their First Full-Figured Heroine
What took to long?
In a new short film, Disney introduces us to their first plus-size protagonist!
In the company’s 85-year history of making movies, plus-size characters have only ever featured in the roles of villains or extras, with fans praising the change.
The film is called ‘Reflect’ and the story follows a young plus-size ballet dancer ‘’who battles her reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channelling her inner strength, grace and power.’
The film is said to be very powerful and emotional, leaving some fans in tears, reflecting on their challenges with their weight as children.
PHOTO CREDIT: Disney/Short Circuit Films