Disney Unveils Their First Full-Figured Heroine

In a new short film, Disney introduces us to their first plus-size protagonist!

In the company’s 85-year history of making movies, plus-size characters have only ever featured in the roles of villains or extras, with fans praising the change.

The film is called ‘Reflect’ and the story follows a young plus-size ballet dancer ‘’who battles her reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channelling her inner strength, grace and power.’

A Young Ballet Dancer Battles Her Reflection in New Disney+ Short Circuit Film: ‘Reflect,’ the latest addition to Walt Disney Animation Studio’s experimental short film program, debuts today. https://t.co/I330eA5jJ9 pic.twitter.com/dJnuevl8hs — AWN (@ANIMATIONWorld) September 14, 2022

The film is said to be very powerful and emotional, leaving some fans in tears, reflecting on their challenges with their weight as children.

PHOTO CREDIT: Disney/Short Circuit Films