Adults Say They Are Overwhelmed, Wishing For An Extra Four Hours In The Day To Finish Tasks

Overwhelmed adults say they need an extra four hours a day just to get through everything they have to do.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 47 percent agree the day is not long enough – with 51 percent admitting they can’t remember the last time they didn’t feel busy.

On a typical day, those polled have a host of ‘must finish’ tasks to do including cooking dinner, tidying the house, and helping the kids with their homework.

And as a result of having so much on the go, over half claim, they have become expert multi-taskers – out of necessity.

The study also found that about 80% of adults don’t get everything done in their day and have to carry tasks over to the next.

While 42 percent admit they’ll get so overwhelmed by all the tasks they need to do, they end up doing nothing at all.

Almost half (45 percent) said they’re so busy with everyday responsibilities, such as work, childcare or household duties, they often have no energy to do anything worthwhile in their free time.