Nearly One in Four Adults Are Taking a Break From Sex — Here’s Why
A new survey of 2,000 adults reveals that intimacy looks a lot different these days — and for many, that includes stepping away from sex for a while.
So, What's Behind the Dry Spell?
People gave a mix of thoughtful reasons, including:
- Wanting to explore other types of closeness
- They need time for their body and mind to reset
- Craving more emotional connection instead of just physical
In fact, over half of the respondents said they’ve taken a break from sex before, usually for about six months.
Some did it for personal growth, others to reflect on what they really want in a relationship.
Do They Regret It? Not Really
More than half said the break made them appreciate intimacy more. Only 11% said it had the opposite effect.
Meanwhile, romance seems to be on life support — at least according to nearly a third of participants who believe traditional romance is dead and that grand gestures of love just aren’t valued like they used to be.
RELATED: Most Single Parents Say Their Best Days Are Still Ahead of Them
Single and Loving It!
The study also found that 69% of single people are perfectly happy flying solo, and only about 1 in 5 are actively searching for a relationship.
Those who aren’t looking say they’re:
- Comfortable with their current life
- Waiting for the right person to come along
- Simply satisfied with being single
In fact, over half said they’d rather fall in love with life than with someone else right now. Honestly, fair.
As for what makes a “healthy” sex life, most people say around three times a week is the sweet spot for couples.
How People Are Getting Intimate Without Sex
Here are some of the most common ways people are showing love and connection without sex:
- Giving compliments
- Cuddling
- Offering a shoulder massage
- Kissing and gentle touching
- Words of encouragement
- Cooking a nice meal
- Buying little gifts
- Holding hands
- Having deep, meaningful conversations
- Brushing their partner’s hair
Turns out, intimacy has many forms — and they don’t all require taking your clothes off.
