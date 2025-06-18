Nearly One in Four Adults Are Taking a Break From Sex — Here’s Why

A new survey of 2,000 adults reveals that intimacy looks a lot different these days — and for many, that includes stepping away from sex for a while.

So, What's Behind the Dry Spell?

People gave a mix of thoughtful reasons, including:

Wanting to explore other types of closeness

They need time for their body and mind to reset

Craving more emotional connection instead of just physical



In fact, over half of the respondents said they’ve taken a break from sex before, usually for about six months.



Some did it for personal growth, others to reflect on what they really want in a relationship.

Do They Regret It? Not Really



More than half said the break made them appreciate intimacy more. Only 11% said it had the opposite effect.



Meanwhile, romance seems to be on life support — at least according to nearly a third of participants who believe traditional romance is dead and that grand gestures of love just aren’t valued like they used to be.

Single and Loving It!



The study also found that 69% of single people are perfectly happy flying solo, and only about 1 in 5 are actively searching for a relationship.



Those who aren’t looking say they’re:

Comfortable with their current life

Waiting for the right person to come along

Simply satisfied with being single

In fact, over half said they’d rather fall in love with life than with someone else right now. Honestly, fair.

As for what makes a “healthy” sex life, most people say around three times a week is the sweet spot for couples.

How People Are Getting Intimate Without Sex



Here are some of the most common ways people are showing love and connection without sex:



Giving compliments

Cuddling

Offering a shoulder massage

Kissing and gentle touching

Words of encouragement

Cooking a nice meal

Buying little gifts

Holding hands

Having deep, meaningful conversations

Brushing their partner’s hair





Turns out, intimacy has many forms — and they don’t all require taking your clothes off.