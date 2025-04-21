AFC Toronto Sells Out Inaugural Match at BMO Field

Toronto’s new women’s soccer team is already making history — even before the final whistle.

AFC Toronto officially kicked off their Northern Super League journey this past Saturday, and the crowd showed up in full force. Hosting Montréal Roses FC at BMO Field, the inaugural home match for Toronto’s first professional women’s soccer team was a complete sell-out, with 14,518 fans filling the lower bowl.

That number didn’t just break expectations — it broke records. The match officially set a new high for league attendance, topping the 14,018 fans who watched the NSL’s first-ever game earlier in the week at BC Place, where Vancouver Rise FC beat Calgary Wild FC.

While AFC Toronto didn’t snag a win — they fell 1-0 to Montréal — the energy at BMO Field was undeniable. The match also kicked off a fresh chapter in the classic Toronto vs. Montréal rivalry, now with some long-overdue women’s pro soccer energy.

A bit of chaos at the start of the second half, and this sold-out crowd loves it!@AFC_Toronto | @rosesmtlfc pic.twitter.com/mbswmnodwu — Northern Super League (@NorthernSuperLg) April 19, 2025

Saturday’s turnout proves there’s huge love for the game in the city, and fans are more than ready to support the squad as they grow.