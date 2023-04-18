AI-Generated Drake and The Weeknd Song Goes Viral

A song that uses Artificial Intelligence to clone the voices of Drake and The Weeknd has gone viral on social media.

Called Heart On My Sleeve, the track simulates the two stars trading verses about Selena Gomez, who previously dated The Weeknd.

The creator, known as @ghostwriter, claims the song was created by software trained on the musician’s voices.

“This is just the beginning,” they wrote under the song’s YouTube video.

Since it was posted on Friday, the song has been viewed more than 8.5 million times on TikTok. The full version has also been played 254,000 times on Spotify.

It’s not perfect. The song has the scratchy, low-quality vibe of a bootlegged demo; and the vocals are sometimes slurred and glitchy…