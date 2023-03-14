Drake Announces A Tour For The First Time In Five Years!

It’s been a long time since Drake fans have seen him perform on stage. So imagine the excitement with the announcement that Canada’s biggest export along with 21 Savage is hitting the road together.

The pair will perform a 29-date arena tour this summer. The It’s All A Blur Tour includes stops across the U.S. and Canada kicking off on June 16 in New Orleans and wrapping up in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 5.

The Canadian rapper took to Instagram to announce the tour Monday with a montage-style video on Instagram. “IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR with @21savage,” he wrote. “Dates now live on DrakeRelated.com click the link in bio for more information and details for your location.”

A notable tour date missing is his hometown, The Six. However; there are more dates to be announced and when and if Toronto is announced, no doubt it will be huge!