Alan Thicke Songs Inducted Into The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame!

The late Alan Thicke will be honoured by the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. His son, Robin Thicke, will appear as part of a posthumous induction which will air Friday morning on Global.

Alan will be celebrated as co-writer of the catchy opening numbers for prime time classics The Facts of Life, Diff’rent Strokes, and game show Wheel of Fortune.

Alan helped write over 40 TV theme songs throughout his career, a career where he was best known as Jason Seaver on Growing Pains!

Thicke died of a heart attack in 2016 at the age of 69.

