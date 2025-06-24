Alanis Morissette Brings 8-Year-Old Daughter Onyx Onstage for a Sweet (and Ironic) Birthday Surprise

While most kids are lucky to get a bouncy castle or a sugar high from too much cake, Alanis Morissette’s daughter Onyx Solace got to celebrate hers by hopping onstage with her iconic mom to sing Ironic—because, of course, she did.

The 50-year-old Canadian legend shared a heart-melting moment with Onyx on Monday, June 24, during her concert in Nashville, where the duo sang together in front of thousands of cheering fans. As a proud mama moment, it doesn’t get much cooler than this.

Before they launched into the angsty ‘90s anthem that helped define a generation of overthinkers, Morissette led the crowd in singing Happy Birthday to Onyx. Honestly, not even a unicorn cake or a glitter tattoo station could top that.

Alanis shares three kids—Ever, Winter, and Onyx—with her husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway, and while her lyrics may have once been full of heartbreak and rage, she’s living her best life now, complete with birthday ballads and backstage cuddles.

Oh, and just to clarify: yes, the song is still called Ironic. And no, your 8-year-old still probably won’t understand why none of the lyrics are technically ironic—but that’s part of the charm.