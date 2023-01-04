Albums Turning 20 In 2023!

Who’s ready to feel old but nostalgic at the same time? These albums that turn 20 will having you reminissing about the good times and remind you what life was like before kids, LOL!

Jay-Z-The Black Album and Beyonce’-Dangerously in Love

Music’s ultimate power couple both had major albums in 2003, including Beyoncé’s debut solo album!

The Black Album still managed to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was his best-selling album of the decade. The triple-platinum album spawned the hit “99 Problems.”

Outkast! SpeakerBoxxx/The Love Below

Notably, instead of releasing solo albums as André 3000 and Big Boi, Outkast instead combined their efforts into a double album: Speakerboxxx featuring Southern hip-hop tracks by Big Boi and The Love Below as a concept album by André 3000. Both albums had their own No. 1 singles, “The Way You Move” and “Hey Ya!” respectively. In addition to huge sales (it was certified diamond), Speakerboxxx/The Love Below won Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the Grammys.

50 Cent-Get Rich or Die Tryin’

While Gen Z might primarily know 50 Cent with his appearance (upside down, alluding to the video for “In Da Club”) at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2022 had thirty-somethings everywhere flashing back to middle and high school dances.

Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ was the best-selling album of 2003 and was on many “Best Albums of the 2000s” lists by the end of the decade.

The Black Eyed Peas-Elephunk

Elephunk is not the first Black Eyed Peas album, but it is the first album with Fergie joining as a singer. There are certainly still big hits to celebrate! “Let’s Get It Started” still plays in sports stadiums to this day, and “Where is the Love?” featuring Justin Timberlake has a sentiment we can appreciate 20 years later.