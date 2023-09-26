Songs That Turn 10 In 2023!  

In 2023, songs that were released in 2013 will be turning 10 years old. Here’s a list of some popular songs from 2013:

“Blurred Lines” – Robin Thicke ft. T.I. and Pharrell “Royals” – Lorde “Radioactive” – Imagine Dragons “Get Lucky” – Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams “Can’t Hold Us” – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton “Counting Stars” – OneRepublic “Wrecking Ball” – Miley Cyrus “Wake Me Up” – Avicii

“Roar” – Katy Perry “Just Give Me a Reason” – P!nk ft. Nate Ruess “Mirrors” – Justin Timberlake “Stay” – Rihanna ft. Mikky Ekko “We Can’t Stop” – Miley Cyrus “Safe and Sound” – Capital Cities

There were of course many other songs that were released in 2013 and enjoyed varying levels of success. This list represents only a fraction of them, but these are some of the biggest hits from that year.