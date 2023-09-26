Songs That Turn 10 In 2023!
In 2023, songs that were released in 2013 will be turning 10 years old. Here’s a list of some popular songs from 2013:
- “Blurred Lines” – Robin Thicke ft. T.I. and Pharrell
- “Royals” – Lorde
- “Radioactive” – Imagine Dragons
- “Get Lucky” – Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams
- “Can’t Hold Us” – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton
- “Counting Stars” – OneRepublic
- “Wrecking Ball” – Miley Cyrus
- “Wake Me Up” – Avicii
- “Roar” – Katy Perry
- “Just Give Me a Reason” – P!nk ft. Nate Ruess
- “Mirrors” – Justin Timberlake
- “Stay” – Rihanna ft. Mikky Ekko
- “We Can’t Stop” – Miley Cyrus
- “Safe and Sound” – Capital Cities
There were of course many other songs that were released in 2013 and enjoyed varying levels of success. This list represents only a fraction of them, but these are some of the biggest hits from that year.