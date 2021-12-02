ABC Will Air Interview With Alec Baldwin To Night!

Alec gave an exclusive interview with George Stephanopoulos from ABC news airing tonight!

During the interview, Alec says that he had “no idea” how a live bullet got onto the set of his film, “Rust,” but that he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the firearm that killed one person and wounded another.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” Baldwin told Stephanopoulos in a first look at the upcoming interview.

Baldwin, who was starring in and co-produced the film, talked about what happened on set that fateful day, saying he had no reason to suspect a live bullet could be in the prop gun.

During a dress rehearsal for the Western flick, a live round discharged from a prop gun, killing the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and wounding its director, Joel Souza.

The full interview airs tonight at 8 pm on ABC…