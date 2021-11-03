Alec Baldwin Posts Crew Member Comments About Safety On Movie Set

On Tuesday, Alec Baldwin shared a message on social disputing reports that his “Rust” movie set was chaotic and unsafe. Since the tragic death of a cinematographer on set by way of a prop gun, Baldwin’s movie has been widely reported on as being unsafe by other crew members and investigators. But it appears that not everyone feels this way!

Writing “Read this,” Baldwin reposted lengthy remarks from Terese Magpale Davis, who worked in the wardrobe department on “Rust.”

“I’m so sick of this narrative,” Davis wrote. “The story of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bull.”

On Oct. 21, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a bullet discharged from a gun Baldwin was using to rehearse a scene on the “Rust” set in New Mexico. The “30 Rock” actor had been told the weapon was “cold,” or safe to use, according to court filings by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the incident.