Alec & Stephen Baldwin Walk Away Unharmed After Car Crash in New York

Alec Baldwin is having quite the “Mondays, huh?” moment. The 67-year-old actor and his brother, Stephen Baldwin, 59, narrowly avoided injury after their vehicle collided with a tree in East Hampton, New York.

According to a video Alec posted on Instagram, he was behind the wheel of his wife’s Range Rover, heading home from the Hamptons International Film Festival — where he serves as co-chair — when things took a sudden turn. Literally.

RELATED: Why Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis Aren’t in the ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel

🚛 “A Garbage Truck the Size of a Whale”

Baldwin says the accident was caused when a massive garbage truck allegedly cut him off. In his words, it was “the size of a whale,” which, frankly, is a top-tier description for any Monday surprise.

The SUV suffered serious damage, but both Baldwin brothers walked away without a scratch — just a rattled Range Rover and, one assumes, a renewed respect for municipal waste vehicles.

👮‍♂️ Grateful, Not Grumpy

Alec thanked the East Hampton police for their quick response and handling of the incident. No other injuries were reported.