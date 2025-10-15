Alec & Stephen Baldwin Walk Away Unharmed After Car Crash in New York
Alec Baldwin is having quite the “Mondays, huh?” moment. The 67-year-old actor and his brother, Stephen Baldwin, 59, narrowly avoided injury after their vehicle collided with a tree in East Hampton, New York.
According to a video Alec posted on Instagram, he was behind the wheel of his wife’s Range Rover, heading home from the Hamptons International Film Festival — where he serves as co-chair — when things took a sudden turn. Literally.
RELATED: Why Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis Aren’t in the ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel
🚛 “A Garbage Truck the Size of a Whale”
Baldwin says the accident was caused when a massive garbage truck allegedly cut him off. In his words, it was “the size of a whale,” which, frankly, is a top-tier description for any Monday surprise.
The SUV suffered serious damage, but both Baldwin brothers walked away without a scratch — just a rattled Range Rover and, one assumes, a renewed respect for municipal waste vehicles.
👮♂️ Grateful, Not Grumpy
Alec thanked the East Hampton police for their quick response and handling of the incident. No other injuries were reported.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.