Alicia Silverstone Reveals We’ve Been Saying Her Name Wrong All This Time
We’ve all clueless!
Nearly thirty years after rising to fame, Alicia Silverstone is finally schooling fans on how to properly pronounce her name.
Silverstone shared a clip on TikTok by responding to the viral challenge that asks: “Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as.”
“My name is Uh-LEE-see-uh … not Uh-lee-sha,” the actress said while shrugging her shoulders. She captioned the clip, “Just an FYI.”
View this post on Instagram