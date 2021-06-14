Listen Live

Alicia Silverstone Reveals We’ve Been Saying Her Name Wrong All This Time

We’ve all clueless!

By Dirt/Divas

Nearly thirty years after rising to fame, Alicia Silverstone is finally schooling fans on how to properly pronounce her name.

 

Silverstone shared a clip on TikTok by responding to the viral challenge that asks: “Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as.”

 

“My name is Uh-LEE-see-uh … not Uh-lee-sha,”  the actress said while shrugging her shoulders. She captioned the clip, “Just an FYI.”

