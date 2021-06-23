Listen Live

All Eyes Will Be on Britney Spears Tomorrow Appearing in Court

It's time for a change!

By Dirt/Divas

For 13 years, Britney’s life has been completely controlled by her father and a bunch of lawyers following a mental health crisis.

 

The Paparazzi has had a field day snapping every pic of Brit in every situation since her meltdown in 2008.

 

Brit is fighting to get back control of her fortune and business dealings.

 

Spears will address the court directly regarding her conservatorship later this morning!  Stay tuned!

Related posts

The Most Swears By Celebrities On Twitter!

Foo Fighters Play To 100% Capacity At Madison Square Gardens On Sunday Night!

Avril Lavigne Gets Her Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame