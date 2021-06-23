All Eyes Will Be on Britney Spears Tomorrow Appearing in Court
It's time for a change!
For 13 years, Britney’s life has been completely controlled by her father and a bunch of lawyers following a mental health crisis.
The Paparazzi has had a field day snapping every pic of Brit in every situation since her meltdown in 2008.
Brit is fighting to get back control of her fortune and business dealings.
Spears will address the court directly regarding her conservatorship later this morning! Stay tuned!