All the Good Things About the First of May

Is it just me, or does the first of May feel like a deep breath after a long, sneezy, muddy/snowy April?

There’s something about flipping the calendar to May 1st that brings a little hope, a little sunshine, and a whole lot of let’s finally pack away the snow pants. Here are all the good things that come with this fresh new month:

Flowers Actually Start Blooming

Remember those sad tulip stalks just trying to survive last week’s surprise frost? They're back, baby! The world’s turning green again, and it's the best kind of mood boost.

We Get More Daylight (That’s Not a Tease!)

Those early sunsets are finally behind us. It's staying light past dinner, which means evening walks, after-work park hangs, or just sitting on the deck pretending you’re on a patio downtown.

School-Year Chaos Is Almost Over

We're close enough to the end of the school year to start seeing the finish line—but still far enough away to pretend we’ve got it all under control. Field trips, class parties, and maybe a countdown on the fridge? Yep, it’s May.

May Long Weekend Is in Sight

The unofficial kickoff to summer is only a few weeks away. Camping, cottage trips, or just finally doing NOTHING—Victoria Day weekend is the reward we all deserve.

Running Shoes and No Socks

Okay maybe that’s just me, but if I can leave the house in sneakers and no jacket, it’s a win. And don’t get me started on not having to wrestle my kids into boots and mitts anymore. FREEDOM.

Farmer’s Markets, Baby!

Local markets start opening up again and I suddenly believe I’m someone who buys fresh rhubarb and makes Pinterest-worthy jam. (I’m not. But I’ll still buy the muffins.)

So happy May, friends. Here’s to fresh starts, longer days, warmer air, and fewer colds (please, for the love of daycare germs).