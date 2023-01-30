Almost 20% of Singles Run A Background Check on Their Dates!

According to a new survey, around one in five people run background checks on their online dates before meeting them.

But who has time for all that rigmarole? Some 38% of respondents say they simply “stalk” their first dates online instead.

The survey of 1,000 singles, conducted in December by the Thriving Center of Psychology, comes as 127 million adults report being unattached.

It turns out that most people don’t want to be alone, despite an astounding 91% admitting they do love their independence.

Half confessed to missing physical connection, while others feel like they are being left in the dust by friends who are married or taken.

The survey found that over half of women crept on their date online, while 25% of men acknowledged doing the same.

29% of respondents claimed they’ve spent more than 20 minutes searching for someone on the internet before meeting in person — and 49% believe doing so is “socially acceptable.”

According to the survey, 14% of respondents even said they’ve come clean to their date about Googling them, while 19% said a date has done the same.