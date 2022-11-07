Listen Live

Almost 50% of Adults Have Had An Alcoholic Beverage Before A Major Event

Liquid courage!

By Kool Mornings

A new poll has found that a lot of people have a boozy beverage before an event or social event to increase confidence.

Such situations have included a family gathering, the first social outing with new colleagues and catching a flight.

More than one in 20 (seven percent) have even had a ‘shot’ of courage before a job interview, while 10 percent have done so before a video call.

Among the top situations in which people drink to feel their best are on nights out, a holiday and someone else’s wedding day.

The poll found a sixth (17 percent) admitted they feel the best version of themselves when drinking alcohol.

But 36 percent wish they could feel this way without having to rely on a drink and 46 percent struggle with confidence in social situations if they’re not drinking.

Drinking More Than Five Glasses of Wine A Week Will Age You!

Top 25 Situations in which People Have had An Alcoholic Drink

  1. A night out
  2. A holiday
  3. A family gathering
  4. Someone else’s wedding day
  5. First date
  6. My wedding day
  7. A concert
  8. First Christmas party with a new job
  9. A funeral
  10. Another date (not first)
  11. When meeting new friends
  12. Watching a sports game
  13. First social occasion with new colleagues
  14. A hen do
  15. When meeting my partner’s friends
  16. Catching a flight
  17. A stag do
  18. When a ‘fresher’ at university
  19. Doing karaoke
  20. Meeting my partner’s family for the first time
  21. Making an announcement e.g. I’m engaged
  22. Getting results/news e.g. exam results
  23. A video call
  24. Sharing something on social media
  25. Playing a sports game e.g. playing football

Related posts

The Top Things People Want To Experience Before They Turn 40!

What We Start Liking LESS The Older We Get!

Tropicana Debuts ‘Perfect’ Mimosa Maker!