Almost 50% of Adults Have Had An Alcoholic Beverage Before A Major Event
Liquid courage!
A new poll has found that a lot of people have a boozy beverage before an event or social event to increase confidence.
Such situations have included a family gathering, the first social outing with new colleagues and catching a flight.
More than one in 20 (seven percent) have even had a ‘shot’ of courage before a job interview, while 10 percent have done so before a video call.
Among the top situations in which people drink to feel their best are on nights out, a holiday and someone else’s wedding day.
The poll found a sixth (17 percent) admitted they feel the best version of themselves when drinking alcohol.
But 36 percent wish they could feel this way without having to rely on a drink and 46 percent struggle with confidence in social situations if they’re not drinking.
Top 25 Situations in which People Have had An Alcoholic Drink
- A night out
- A holiday
- A family gathering
- Someone else’s wedding day
- First date
- My wedding day
- A concert
- First Christmas party with a new job
- A funeral
- Another date (not first)
- When meeting new friends
- Watching a sports game
- First social occasion with new colleagues
- A hen do
- When meeting my partner’s friends
- Catching a flight
- A stag do
- When a ‘fresher’ at university
- Doing karaoke
- Meeting my partner’s family for the first time
- Making an announcement e.g. I’m engaged
- Getting results/news e.g. exam results
- A video call
- Sharing something on social media
- Playing a sports game e.g. playing football