Almost 50% of Adults Have Had An Alcoholic Beverage Before A Major Event

A new poll has found that a lot of people have a boozy beverage before an event or social event to increase confidence.

Such situations have included a family gathering, the first social outing with new colleagues and catching a flight.

More than one in 20 (seven percent) have even had a ‘shot’ of courage before a job interview, while 10 percent have done so before a video call.

Among the top situations in which people drink to feel their best are on nights out, a holiday and someone else’s wedding day.

The poll found a sixth (17 percent) admitted they feel the best version of themselves when drinking alcohol.

But 36 percent wish they could feel this way without having to rely on a drink and 46 percent struggle with confidence in social situations if they’re not drinking.

Top 25 Situations in which People Have had An Alcoholic Drink