Almost A Third Of Us Are Not Being Energy Efficient

A poll of 2,000 adults found 18 percent run the washing machine when it’s only half full, and 23 percent leave the lights on in empty rooms.

Nearly four in 10 take longer showers than needed, and nearly three in 10 use regular bulbs when replacing lights rather than more energy-efficient LEDs.

It also emerged more than a third are aware of when they’re using more energy than they need but do it anyway.

Related: TV’s May Be Sucking More Electricity Than You Think…

The research also found that 59 percent of us don’t realize the impact energy waste might have on our bills.

Although two-thirds would soon stop doing wasteful things if they could physically see how much energy they’re losing.

TOP 20 WAYS WE WASTE ENERGY

1. Leaving the TV on standby

2. Leaving appliances on when not in use e.g. TV/phone chargers

3. Manually turning the central heating on rather than setting heating controls

4. Leaving the TV on when no one is watching it

5. Leaving the tap running while brushing your teeth

6. Leaving lights on in empty rooms

7. Taking longer showers than needed

8. Boiling a full kettle to make one cup of tea/coffee

9. Leaving the tap running while washing up in the kitchen

10. Leaving the heating on when no one is home

11. Turning the washing machine on when only half full

12. Using inefficient light bulbs

13. Putting food in the fridge before it’s cooled down

14. Setting the washing machine on a high temperature

15. Leaving the heating on while the windows are open

16. Putting off switching energy suppliers

17. Leaving the heating on during the night

18. Keeping the fridge door open for a long time unnecessarily

19. Ignoring draughts

20. Turning the dishwasher on when only half full