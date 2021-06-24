Almost Half Of Adults ‘Secretly Cringe’ At Something Their Partner Does During Sex
Oh My!
45% of adults say that talking about sex with their partner is too awkward and it’s impacting their intimacy.
42% confess there is a specific thing that their other half does in the bedroom which they find a ‘complete turn-off’, with one in ten saying this happens every time they get in between the sheets. And no one talks about these ‘cringe’ moments.
The biggest unspoken turn-offs include:
The sexual technique (35%)
Attempts to talk dirty (31%) It’s worth noting that 9% of people want their partner to talk dirty
Finishing too quickly (23%)
And finding their partner selfish (23%)
People admit that the reason there isn’t a conversation about wants and desires is that people feel embarrassed and self-conscious.
According to the research, 18% of people are completely unsatisfied with their sex life. Almost half of those who enjoy the passion with their partner admit that it could be better!