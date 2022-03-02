Almost Half Of People Think They Owe Their Success To A Supportive Real-life Childhood Hero!

We all grew up with that special adult who helped mould us into the person we are today!

One in five people says that a real-life motivator was a teacher, sports coach or a friend. But parents or parental figures were the most frequently named heroes.

It also emerged three-quarters of respondents have had one of their childhood dreams come true at some point in their life.

Becoming a professional sports player or athlete, teacher or doctor were among the top childhood dreams.

Related: The Top 10 Smells That Take You Back To Your Childhood…

The study, commissioned by Honda, also found confidence, communication skills and organization were the top skills people picked up from their childhood heroes. And almost half still often use those skills in their adult life.

TOP FIVE SKILLS PEOPLE LEARNT FROM THEIR REAL-LIFE CHILDHOOD HERO

1. Confidence

2. Communication

3. Organisation

4. Independence

5. Proactivity

PEOPLE’S TOP 10 CHILDHOOD DREAMS

1. Becoming a professional sports player or athlete

2. Becoming a teacher

3. Becoming a doctor

4. Becoming a scientist

5. Becoming a nurse

6. Becoming an astronaut

7. Becoming a recording artist

8. Becoming an artist

9. Becoming a lawyer

10. Becoming an actor