The Top Smells That Take You Back To Your Childhood!

Old Books From The Library!

By Kool Mornings

One of the stranger feelings is when you catch a whiff of something that immediately transports you back to when you were a kid.

 

And thankfully, they’re mostly good smells.  A new poll asked people which smells reminded them of their childhood.

 

Here are the Top 10 answers:

 

1.  Freshly cut grass

2.  Certain meals being cooked

3.  Crayons

4.  Roses

5.  Sweets

6.  Play-Doh

7.  The smell of a school

8.  The countryside

9.  Your mother’s perfume

10.  Pencil shavings

