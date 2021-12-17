The Top Smells That Take You Back To Your Childhood!

One of the stranger feelings is when you catch a whiff of something that immediately transports you back to when you were a kid.

And thankfully, they’re mostly good smells. A new poll asked people which smells reminded them of their childhood.

Here are the Top 10 answers:

1. Freshly cut grass

2. Certain meals being cooked

3. Crayons

4. Roses

5. Sweets

6. Play-Doh

7. The smell of a school

8. The countryside

9. Your mother’s perfume

10. Pencil shavings