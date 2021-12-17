The Top Smells That Take You Back To Your Childhood!
Old Books From The Library!
One of the stranger feelings is when you catch a whiff of something that immediately transports you back to when you were a kid.
And thankfully, they’re mostly good smells. A new poll asked people which smells reminded them of their childhood.
Here are the Top 10 answers:
1. Freshly cut grass
2. Certain meals being cooked
3. Crayons
4. Roses
5. Sweets
6. Play-Doh
7. The smell of a school
8. The countryside
9. Your mother’s perfume
10. Pencil shavings