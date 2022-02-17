Almost Half of Smokers Admit To Hiding The Habit From Their Loved Ones

A study of 2,000 smokers finds that almost half keeps it a secret!

Of those who secretly smoke, excuses to have a puff include walking the dog, taking out the trash or running over to the store for milk.

A huge 91 percent revealed they kept their habit concealed because they did not want to upset their other half – while 46 percent felt guilty.

The study also found that top tactics used by secret smokers to cover up the smell include changing into different clothes, having a shower and keeping the windows wide open in their car or house. And 44 percent often buy deodorant to mask the scent.

But despite this, nearly half have previously been caught by someone they were trying to hide it from.

It also emerged more and four in 10 hide their habit from loved ones out of shame and 51 percent feel they would be judged if anyone was to find out.

The average smoker gets through a total of nine cigarettes per day with at least three of them smoked in secret.