Almost One-Third Of Delivery Drivers Admit That They’ve Eaten A Customer’s Food

Next time you order food from a deliver App- check your order before the delivery person takes off..

According to a new survey, 21% of people say they believe a delivery driver has stolen some of their food at some point. And, 28% of drivers admit they HAVE.

Another 54% of drivers say they haven’t, but they were tempted.

The survey also asked people how upset they’d be if a driver grabbed a few fries out of their order. On a scale of one to 10, with one being fine and 10 being totally unacceptable, the average was an 8.4.

Customers also appear to have complaints about delivery people and they include:

Food was not warm/fresh (17%)

Food delivered late (16%)

Incorrect orders (12%).

The top complaints from drivers include:

A weak tip or no tip at all (60%)

Food not ready in time at the restaurant (52%)

Unclear instructions by the customer in the app (39%)

