If you love roller coasters and adventures, AlpenFury is a ride you won’t want to miss. It’s Canada’s tallest, fastest, and longest launch coaster. And it holds the world record for the most flips on a launch coaster, with nine thrilling inversions.

I got a chance to experience AlpenFury firsthand — and talk to the creative team who brought the ride (and the nearby village) to life.

Beat FOMO by being in the know! Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat. Subscription Form Sign Me Up

Hold On Tight — It’s a Fast Start!

From the moment you launch, AlpenFury doesn’t slow down. The first launch quickly pulls you into the shadow of Wonder Mountain. Before you can catch your breath, the second launch sends you soaring 50 metres straight up into the sky!

As Nina Kozlowska, Social Media & Digital Manager with Six Flags, shares:

“It goes so quick, you don’t even register the first launch before the second launch happens.”

You’ll barely have time to look around before the ride flips and twists you.

Nine Amazing Flips

AlpenFury features nine exciting inversions, including three special moves made just for this coaster:

The Fire Serpent Roll

Skyflyer Loop (named after the Xtreme Skyflyer, which was removed to make way for AlpenFury)

Ice Winder Roll

Nina adds, “It is so smooth. I thought I might feel dizzy with all the flips, but it’s really comfortable and fun.”

This ride is all about smooth, exciting thrills that keep you smiling from start to finish.

Fun for Everyone

It’s easy to see how AlpenFury are perfect for adrenaline junkies. But those aren’t the only ones who will enjoy this ride.

“Mom and dad would enjoy this just as much as their twelve-year-old kids. Thrill seekers, coaster lovers — everyone can get on this,” Grace Peacock, Regional Director of Public Relations shares.

Whether you’re new to roller coasters or a seasoned pro, AlpenFury is an unforgettable experience.

Advertisement

It’s More Than Just a Coaster … It’s a Story

AlpenFury isn’t just about thrilling twists and flips — it’s the heart of a whole new story unfolding at Canada’s Wonderland. The ride is the centerpiece of AlpenFest, a reimagined village that brings back the park’s original Alpine theme from the 1980s.

Nina shares, “When the park was built in 1981, AplenFest, the area that we are in right now [by the AlpenFury entrance], was actually on the map. All the different areas were themed. But this area just never got the theming. And so when the ride was being brought into the picture, they were like, well, what if we could bring it back.”

Six Flags’ Corporate Creative Producer Clayton Lawrence adds, “We want to revitalize areas that are a little bit dated, and so we chose this area as Alpinfest, because … we are able to connect the Alpine village, that's beneath the mountain and write a story starting from there.”

So what exactly is the story of AlpenFury and the village at the base of the mountain?

According to legend, the villagers at the base of Wonder Mountain closed the climbing trails decades ago after stories spread of mysterious beasts and mystical forces within. At the mountain’s core, fire and ice are said to clash, creating a powerful force.

This tale has become deeply woven into local tradition. That's why, each year, the Alpen village celebrates the mythical union with a vibrant fire and ice festival.

If you happen to visit during the festival, you’ll find the village alive with colour and celebration. Those feeling brave are invited to the sled haus, where a sleek, high-tech sled awaits to carry you on a journey through the heart of Wonder Mountain and beyond.

From Concept to Design: Bringing AlpenFury to Life

AlpenFury was carefully planned and designed to be something truly special. Clayton shared how the ride’s bold concept came together:

“We did a couple coaster concepts, and we polled season passholders, and there was a lot of interest around this attraction, specifically coming out of the mountain … Once we all saw the layout … we all just kind of fell in love with it and from there it was ‘how do we make it as awesome as we can?’”

The result is a ride that not only breaks records but feels like it’s part of the mountain itself — blending storytelling and excitement in every twist and turn.

Fun Facts & Easter Eggs

Skyflyer Loop : This exciting loop is named after the Xtreme SkyFlyer, a classic attraction that once thrilled guests at Canada’s Wonderland before being removed. It’s a nod to the park’s past!

: This exciting loop is named after the Xtreme SkyFlyer, a classic attraction that once thrilled guests at Canada’s Wonderland before being removed. It’s a nod to the park’s past! Goat Figurine : Keep an eye out! A small goat statue, rescued from an old ride from the 1980s, is hidden among the rocks near AlpenFury — a little secret for longtime fans.

: Keep an eye out! A small goat statue, rescued from an old ride from the 1980s, is hidden among the rocks near AlpenFury — a little secret for longtime fans. Glockenspiel Clock Tower: In AlpenFest, a charming clock tower with a glockenspiel plays tunes every 15 minutes, bringing a festive, Alpine village vibe to the area.

These details make AlpenFury more than just a roller coaster … they turn it into a full experience full of surprises.

What’s Next for Canada’s Wonderland?

AlpenFury is just the start. The park is focusing on creating more themed lands. Ones like AlpenFest and Canadian Frontier that really make you feel like you’ve stepped into another world.

Grace says, “We’re really big into storytelling and becoming a true theme park. We started that way in the 1980s and want to bring that back because it adds so much to the experience.”

While nothing new has been announced yet, with AlpenFury leading the way, we can’t wait to see what comes next!

Ready to Ride?

If you’re itching to try AlpenFury, grab the 2026 Gold Pass. It’s got you covered with immediate park access and parking (yes, parking). It also give you unlimited entry to Six Flags parks all across North America — even Mexico.

Get ready for a coaster that’ll flip your world upside down. Literally.

RELATED: Top things people want to experience before they turn 40 ...

Advertisement