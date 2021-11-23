ALWAYS GETTING LOST? IT MAY BE “DIRECTION DYSLEXIA”!

When was the last time you drove somewhere, that was not one of your normal destinations (home, work, store, etc.) and didn’t use your GPS? Does it seem like you’re always getting lost? It could be Direction Dyslexia or it’s more scientific term, Developmental Topographical Disorientation – DTD. But the good news is, you may be able to retrain your brain.

Canadian researchers suggest this could affect up to 2% of the population. Scientists at the University of Calgary have set up an online forum, Getting Lost (https://www.info.gettinglost.ca/). Judgung from posts on the site, those dealing with DTD say it can be a huge source of anxiety. But interstingly, no others cognative powers seem to be affected by it. They simple have real problems following even the most basic of directions. Thanks to things like Google Maps and the WAZE app, people don’t have to fear getting terribly lost anymore. Still, the website does offer some tips and tests to help you determine if DTD is something that you may be dealing with.

I don’t need to worry about it though… I’ve always got my wife in the car to tell me that I’m going the wrong way, and get me back on track!