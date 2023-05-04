Always Late? Here Are Tips That Might Help You Arrive on Time!

One in four people says they would rather spend more time in bed than be on time for work, as found in a survey out of the UK.

It appears that chronic lateness is understandable in today’s society!

Many are juggling to meet the growing demands of work, and childcare, whilst trying to squeeze in social life, hobbies, studying, extra-curricular activities and of course, some sleep.

No wonder that over a third of office workers are late for work.

This can create a lot of anxiety when we are running late – and this type of conditioning can be very hard to break.

Tips to avoid being late